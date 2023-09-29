Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Aladdin, disney, lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Showcase – It's A Whole New World with Aladdin

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, starting with Aladdin

Ravensburger's newest Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana, has swept the nation, pulling in card fans and plenty of Disney fans. First released in August 2023, this game hit the ground running, selling out instantly in card shops and retail stores. Ravensburger is already working hard to get more of Chapter One in the hands of fans as well as launch Chapter Two: Rise of Floodborn. We are counting down the days to that launch with our new Disney Lorcana Showcase. It is time to put focus right on these gorgeous cards that are just packed with plenty of magic. First, we are starting things off by taking a Magic Carpet Ride right to Agrabah with the legendary 1992 film Aladdin.

Aladdin is a timeless animated film that takes audiences on a magical journey to the enchanting city of Agrabah. It is time to unleash the Genie from his lamp as Ravensburger captured this beloved classic in Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter. Aladdin was one of the main characters to get a Starter Deck with Cruella Di Vil in a Ruby/Emerald Deck format. Our main hero got four cards: Street Rat, Cornered Swordsman, Prince Ali, and Heroic Outlaw. Even Abu made his appearance with Mischievous Monkey and the action card He's Got A Sword! Ravensburger did an incredible job with all the artwork on each, giving tastes of Agrabah throughout the different deck styles.

Illumieers will also be able to enchant their collections and decks with Princess Jasmine, who got two Sapphire Disney Lorcana cards with Disguised and as the Queen of Agrabah. The fun then grows with Genie, who gets three magical Emerald cards with On the Job, the Ever Impressive, and Power Unleashed. Each one brings something special to your deck while capturing his humor perfectly in their artwork. The fun does not stop there, though, as Iago also joined Set 1, and you can just hear the voice of Gilbert Gottfried pour out. You can not have Iago without Jafar, and this sinister foe got two releases with the Wicked Sorcerer and the Keeper of Secrets!

Aladdin is one of the easier Disney Films to collect in the set and is a fantastic addition to any Disney Lorcana deck. There are two song cards in the set as well, with One Jump Ahead and, of course, A Whole New World, which is quite a sought-after card. Whether you are heading off into the Cave of Wonders, wielding a Stolen Scimitar, building your own custom Aladdin deck, or just want to have a complete set, these are all the cards you will need. There is an Aladdin Enchanted rarity card that is also out there, which we will cover another time. Stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana Showcases, and just be sure to stay one jump ahead…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!