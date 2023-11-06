Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, frozen, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Showcase – We Let it Go with Disney's Frozen

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, continuing with Frozen

Article Summary Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana card game brings films like Frozen to life.

The magical world of Disney's Frozen is showcased in Disney Lorcana's Chapter One.

Characters such as Queen Elsa, Anna, and Snowman Olaf are featured on the popular Frozen-themed cards.

Fans have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Arendelle through the unique card game that will be restocking soon.

Ravensburger's enchanting card game Disney Lorcana brings the magical world of Disney to life like never before. This new collectible card game has taken the world by storm, selling out near instantly and keeping the magic of Disney alive. Chapter One is already getting a restock soon, with Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn arriving later this month. Plenty of beloved films arrived for the launch, including newer films like Frozen bringing in the storm. We have rounded up all of the cards from Arendelle for Bleeding Cool's latest Disney Lorcana Showcase that tells us the cold never bothered us anyway.

Build a Snowman with Ravensburger and Disney Lorcana

Disney's Frozen, released in 2013 and, quickly became a hit with its unforgettable cast of characters. Even the film's memorable songs like "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" stole the show. The movie tells the story of two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna of Arendelle, with Elsa being born with the power to create ice and snow. Growing up, she struggles to control her abilities, and after taking up the mantle of Queen, she inadvertently plung her kingdom into eternal winter. Anna embarks on a journey to bring her sister back with the help of a rugged ice harvester, Kristoff, his faithful reindeer, Sven, and the magical talking snowman, Olaf. The magic of Frozen has succeeded time, and now, it even has its power in the hit card game Disney Lorcana.

There is a lot of power of Frozen in the Amethyst cards, starting with Anna, as well as four versions of Elsa with Queen Repent, Snow Queen, and the rare Spirit of Winter from Frozen II. Other frosty treats are Marshmallow, Olaf, Sven, and the action card Freeze. As for Emerald, some sinister characters arrive with the Duke of Wesleton and Hans. There is a single Elsa in Ruby with Ice Surfer that will support your Anna on the field, adding some sister power. As for Sapphire, the power of the Scepter of Arendelle arrives along with the song card, Let it Snow. Frozen ends everything with Steel as Hans returns for a sinister act, the Smash action card, and, of course, Kristoff who is the Ice Master everyone needs.

Each of these cards is perfect for fans of Frozen, and now they have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Arendelle forever and always. From enjoying a dynamic and challenging card game to collecting your favorite characters, this TCG covers all the bases and then some. Each card is illustrated to perfection, with Elsa having one of the rarest cards in Chapter One with her extremely rare Enchanted Variant. I am sure more Frozen cards will arrive in future sets, and fans can start collecting and finishing their collections as soon as new Lorcana restocks are set to arrive. Be sure to read all about those restocks here, as well as find all things Disney Lorcana right here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!