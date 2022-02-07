Pre-orders arrive for Masters of the Universe: Origins Horde Trooper

Horde Empire is rising back up for yet another revolt and to take control of Eternal once again. Mattel is helping with this overhauling conquest as they have revealed their newest Masters of the Universe: Origins figure with the Horde Trooper. Horde Troopers are simple foot soldiers under the leadership of Hordak and they are distributed in large numbers with a mission to take over Eternia for his own needs. Collectors can now help Hordak build up his army once again and each trooper will come with staff and crossbow. Just like most Masters of the Universe: Origins figure has 16 points of articulation and will stand roughly 5.5 inches tall.

Mattel captures the iconic Masters of the Universe line once again with a perfect figure here with retro packaging and a classic look. The modern articulation is what really will make this figure stand out and it will be a necessary figure for fans of the infamous Horde. Be sure to be on the lookout for Hordak and Mosquitor MOTU: Origins figures to help add help improve your new growing army. The Masters of the Universe: Origins Horde Trooper figure from Mattel will be priced at $18.99. These soldiers are set to release in June 2022 and pre-orders are live they can be found located right here.

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Up to 16 points of articulation

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Horde Trooper figure

Staff

Crossbow