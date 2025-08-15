Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Disney Unveils Spooky Star Wars Halloween Countdown Figure Calendar

Step into the world of Star Wars and unearth 13 spooky Vinyl Figures for their new Halloween Countdown Calendar collectible

Article Summary Disney releases a Star Wars Halloween Countdown Calendar featuring 13 exclusive vinyl figures.

Unbox favorite Star Wars characters dressed in Halloween costumes like mummy Grogu and vampire Wampa.

The calendar doubles as a gatefold display and each figure is fully sculpted and free-standing.

Available now at Disney Parks and shopDisney for $39.99, perfect for Star Wars and Halloween fans alike.

Celebrate Halloween in galactic style with the Disney Parks as they unveil their new Star Wars Halloween Countdown Calendar. Embrace the spooky season in style by unlocking 13 adorably ghoulish vinyl figures featuring some iconic characters from around the galaxy! Punch out the windows to reveal a surprise character who is now dressed in festive Halloween costumes, from a mummy Grogu to a vampire Wampa. The gatefold calendar doubles as a fun display, and the figures are fully sculpted and free-standing, perfect to bring this ghastly holiday right to your desks, shelves, or just as spooky décor.

This Halloween Star Wars set includes playful takes on fan favorites with BB-8 as a pumpkin, C-3PO and R2-D2 as skeletons, a witch Ewok, a Porg in a pumpkin, a devil Bantha, and more. Whether you're a lifelong Star Wars fan or love Halloween-themed collectibles, this set is packed with an eerie charm for your collection. Fans can snag up this Halloween Countdown at Disney Parks now or on shopDisney for $39.99, so get one while you can to add a charmingly spooky twist to the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Vinyl Figures Halloween Countdown Calendar – 13-Piece

"Count down a lucky 13 days to Halloween with this set of 13 vinyl figures in a calendar case with 13 punch-out windows. Each day is a new surprise when caricatured Star Wars characters in Halloween themed costumes and poses are revealed. Trick of treat throughout the Star Wars galaxy with these collectible figures that are sure to be sought after, long after the spooky season."

Magic in the details

Set of 13 vinyl figurines

Gatefold countdown calendar case

Punch out the 13 windows to reveal a new figure each day

Halloween themed Star Wars characters

Includes Grogu jack-o'-lantern, Porg in jack-o'-lantern, BB-8 pumpkin, Jawa with C-3PO pumpkin, Salacious in skull, Mandalorian helmet candy bucket, mummy Grogu, C-3PO skeleton, R2-D2 skeleton, witch Ewok, bat Huttlet, vampire Wampa and devil Bantha

Fully sculpted

Free standing

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

