Disney Villains Bring Their Evil Plan to LEGO's BrickHeadz Collection LEGO is diving into the deep and rich world of Disney Villains once again as two big bads are back and joining their popular BrickHeadz line

This year marks 100 Years of Wonder as Disney kicks off their mighty and extravagant 100th Anniversary event. With such a big event, we are really starting to see plenty of new Disney collectibles arrive, from figures, pins, clothes, and much more. LEGO is also joining the event with a new assortment of Disney BrickHeadz sets, and it is time for evil to rise with this new Disney Villains set. Two big bads have arrived with Cruella from 101 Dalmations and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty. The set comes in at 320 pieces and features two buildable Disney Villains BrickHeadz standing roughly 3" tall. All of their unique characteristics are captured by LEGO here, allowing and embracing evil. These delightful villainous queens are ready to rock your home or office with power and glory, with the set expected for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but this Disney Villains BrickHeadz set can be found right here from LEGO.

Villainy Comes to LEGO with New Disney BrickHeadz

"Thrill kids and movie fans aged 10+ with this BrickHeadz™ set featuring Disney's iconic Cruella & Maleficent (40620) buildable LEGO® figures. Build each of the detailed models, then set them on their individual baseplates and display anywhere at home or in the office. The set consists of 320 pieces to create the 2 LEGO figures. Maleficent's torso includes a decorated sticker. The set makes a collectible everyday gift and display piece for kids or fans of Disney's Cruella and Maleficent movies."

Brick-built villains – Buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures of Disney's Cruella & Maleficent (40620) to display. A fun gift for movie fans or older kids with a passion for Disney villains

Wickedly fun display – This collectible 320-piece LEGO® BrickHeadz™ building toy kit for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display

Measurements – Cruella de Vil stands over 3 in. (8 cm) high and Maleficent stands over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high