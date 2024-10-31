Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: doctor strange, lego, marvel

Doctor Strange LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum – The Dead Strange Rises

Welcome to the Multiverse of Madness as we enhance the mystics of Halloween by building the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set from LEGO

Article Summary Build the mystical Doctor Strange LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum, featuring 2,708 pieces and eight Marvel minifigures.

Discover the eerie Dead Strange minifigure as you recreate scenes from the Multiverse of Madness movie.

Customize your Sanctum Sanctorum with swappable wall pieces, including Shuma-Gorath and a Sparkle Circle.

Explore additional MCU Easter Eggs and minifigures to enhance your LEGO Marvel universe collection.

LEGO has just unveiled their latest Marvel set at New York Comic Con with the X-Mansion from Marvel Comics. These modular replica sets have been truly remarkable, like the Spider-Man Daily Bugle, which captures the legacy of the webslinger all in one spot. There is also the Avengers Tower, which captures the history of the Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, for a more mystical approach to the Marvel Universe, the Sanctum Sanctorum set is what fans need, stepping into the magic of Doctor Strange from Infinity War and the Multiverse of Madness. We have been slowly but surely building this 2,708 set, which featured 8 Marvel minifigures, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Scarlet Witch. As we finish up this set, we have one more miniature to build for Hallow's Eve with Dead Strange.

Once known as Defender Strange, this Sorcerer turned on America Chavez, leading to his unfortunate death. Buried in the garden on the top of the Sanctum, our Doctor Strange must use the Darkhold to take possession of his corpse to stop the madness of the Scarlet Witch. This act was against the laws of nature, and Doctor Strange would end up getting a part of the Dark Dimension by using it. This miniature is a gruesome release but a welcome one for the Sanctum and recreating scenes from Multiverse of Madness. As we finish up the roof, it is surprising that an Ancient One and Bruce Banner minifigures were not included from LEGO in this set. This would allow fans to recreate the simple interactions between the two from Avengers: Endgame, but those can be acquired in other ways. However, besides that, one of our last things to do for this set is build and place the swappable wall pieces. This includes a Marvel Sparkle Circle for the Sanctum, a Captain America memorial billboard, and then the deadly Shuma-Gorath.

Each of these can be switched around, allowing for some customization of how Doctor Strange fans want to display the set. As for the set itself, this was a truly fun experience, and it was filled with plenty of MCU Easter Eggs and mini-figures to capture some significant events. If you have other MCU sets or figures, then you can recreate more than what this set has to offer, which is something on my list. A plain clothes Thor and Loki, the Ancient One, and Hulk/ Bruce Banner are on my list, and maybe a few more versions for Strange might be nice to add. Hopefully, we can build more sets in the future, and the new X-Men X-Mansion is definitely on the list. If you want to get your hands on this set, be sure to sign one up online while you can, before the set is retired. Stay tuned for more LEGO builds as they come in the future right here on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!