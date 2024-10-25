Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

LEGO Debuts New Uncanny Marvel Comics Set with X-Men X-Mansion

Your collection is about to get an uncanny new addition as the X-Men X-Mansion is coming to life in brick form for a new set from LEGO

Build iconic rooms like Wolverine's room, Cerebro, and the Danger Room.

Includes 10 minifigures: Wolverine, Professor X, and more X-Men heroes.

Set features a buildable Sentinel and interactive elements for display.

LEGO is keeping the world of Marvel Comics alive as they debut their latest building as they bring another iconic group to life. We have already seen a few of these mighty replica sets arrive, like the Sanctum Sanctorum, Avengers Tower, the Daily Bugle, and now things getting uncanny. That is right, the X-Men X-Mansion has arrived in all of its glory for a brand new set that comes in at 10.5" tall and 16" wide. When fully built, this 2-level set is fully modular, building each room individually and allowing for a singular display.

Collectors will be able to build Wolverine's room, classrooms, the library, Cerebro, and the Danger Room, all of which are packed with X-Men Easter Eggs. As for LEGO minifigures, 10 will be included with Wolverine, Professor X, Iceman, Magneto, Bishop, Jean Grey, Rogue, Gambit, Cyclops, and Storm. This X-Mansion will also feature a buildable Sentinel, allowing for the X-Men to unite and take down the threat together. Marvel collectors will be able to pick up this impressive set on November 4, 2024, for $329.99, and fans can check out the full set right on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Reveals New Marvel Comics X-Men: The X-Mansion Set

"The 2-level 3,093-piece X-Men X-Mansion measures over 16 in. (40 cm) wide and features a buildable Sentinel figure and 10 X-Men minifigures: Professor X, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Iceman, Bishop and Magneto. The upper level houses Professor X's laboratory, Wolverine's bedroom and a medical lab. On the ground level is a lobby, classroom and a library. On the left of the X-Mansion is the Danger Room training facility, which is accessed via a sliding door and can be customized by reconfiguring walls and accessories."

Interactive features include a sliding interactive whiteboard and a rooftop that can be destroyed by activating a switch."

X-Men collectible gift for adults – This buildable LEGO® Marvel recreation of the X-Mansxion is designed for adult fans of Super Hero movies and experienced model-builders

3,093-piece adult building kit – The completed X-Mansion measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 16 in. (40 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep

