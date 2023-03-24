Don't Answer the Phone for Mezco Toyz New MDS Ghost Face Doll Mezco Toyz continues to expand their MDS Mega Scale doll collection as the slasher known as Ghost Face is back and looking to slay the day

Mezco Toyz is ready to make collectors Scream as they unveil their latest Mezco Designs Series MEGA Scale figure. Just in time for his newest film Scream 6, Ghost Face, is back and ready to slay the day once again. This figure comes in at 15" tall and will have a total of 11 points of articulation. His signature cloak is included, along with a hunting knife that fits in his right hand and can be removed. The Ghost Face mask is always terrifying, and Mezco Toyz captured it perfectly with this release. This version will not speak, but he will be a terrific figure to have hidden around your house or collection. Ghost Face is priced at $90, he is set to strike once again in November 2023, and pre-orders are live and found here.

What's Your Favorite Scary Movie? – Ghost Face

"Note: This figure does not include sound. Lock the doors…lock the windows…and don't pick up the phone…Ghost Face slashes his way into your collection! The mysterious killer known as Ghost Face targets his teenage victims by using horror film trivia as part of his deadly game. Time to brush up on your trivia, your life could depend on it!"

"Ghost Face is outfitted in his signature hooded robe and comes complete with a hunting knife that fits neatly in his right hand. He stands at a menacing 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. MDS Mega Scale Ghost Face is packaged in a window box, perfect for display.

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."