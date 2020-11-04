Dracula Lives Once Again with Infinite Statues Bela Lugosi Tribute

In 1931, Bela Lugosi obtained the on-screen performance role of Count Dracula. The Hungarian actor's fame begins here in Count Dracula, directed by Tod Browning. This vampire film is a cinema classic, and it only created a bigger interest for vampires since his debut with a massive slew of films ever since. Infinite Studios is paying tribute to Bela Lugosi's iconic role with their newest statue. Lugosi is back to repress his role as Dracula in this 14" tall statue that is packed with high amounts of detail and craftsmanship. Dracula is shown with the newest victim in his arms as he stands on top of a dynamic eerie diorama base. The entire statue is back with ghoulish detail and will be a great collectible for many fans of the iconic genre.

Bela Lugosi's performance of Count Dracula is one that will never be replaced. This statue from Infinite Statues is one hell of a tribute to the iconic actor and the horror classic that will be a great addition to many fans collections. The Bela Lugosi as Dracula Statue will not be a simple feature as it is priced at $499. The statue is set to release between January – March 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are offered, so make sure to take advantage of it if needed to add the one and only Dracula to your monstrous collection.

"Rumour has it that before dying, on 16 August 1956, Bela Lugosi (a pseudonym for Béla Blaskó) pronounced the following words: "I am Count Dracula, I am king of the vampires, I am immortal", and the last visitor who had arrived to pay tribute to his mortal remains saw a giant black bat outside the window. But in all probability, these are just some of the legends born from the indissoluble link between the actor and his most famous role."

"Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó was born in Hungary in 1882 and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1931, the year in which he succeeded in obtaining the part of Count Dracula in the like-named film directed by Tod Browning that would bring him unprecedented fame. Still today the movie is considered a cinema classic. His elegant and hypnotic performance, and his Mitteleuropean accent, gave his Count Dracula an unforgettable fascination."

"That is how Bela Lugosi became forever a timeless icon, recalling the golden years of Hollywood cinema, a period still loved by many fans all over the world. After careful research into every detail and dozens of original photographs provided by Lugosi Enterprises, we worked at length on sculpting this statuette. It is based on an intricate combination of original frames, stage shots, and the quest for the perfect mood and atmosphere evoked by the ideal setting for the film and the Dracula legend."

"The vampire and his female victim embody the spirit of the Victorian age, the magic of the tale, the masterly sculptural quality of a statuette of rare elegance that also evokes profound magic and mystery. Even the tiniest details help express a world steeped in supernatural enigmas, historical epochs and legends passed down over the centuries. This Dracula is the essence of every vision and dream that cinema and imagination have been capable of imparting to us all."