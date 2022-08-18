Drop Captures Middle-Earth with New Lord of the Rings Keyboards

There are two keyboards that rule them all as hit tech company Drop has unveiled their newest collaboration. The world of The Lord of the Rings comes to life and is at the tips of your finger with two incredible themed keyboards. Whether you want to type in Elvish or Dwarvish, Drop has you covered with beautifully crafted keys that explore Middle-Earth like never before. Your basic QWERTY keyboard is getting an upgrade, with each key now showing the alphabet of Elves and Dwarves. Each keyboard is packed with nods to The Lord of the Rings lore and elements that fans will appreciate. Key Caps are even included, with then adding some darker Sauron elements of The Lord of the Rings lore to your fingertips as well. Both themed keyboards are up for pre-order right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Drop x LOTR collab pieces, like their masterfully crafted artisan keycaps holding the One Ring!

My precious! Drop's new The Lord of the Rings keyboards provide a cohesive, pre-built product for LOTR fans that can easily be preciously customized with additional LOTR accent keys and artisan keycaps.

Immerse yourself in the fantasy. Drop + The Lord of the Rings keyboards reflect the saga's intricate details and iconic symbols. The Elvish keyboard features a stylized version of the Two Trees of Valinor while the Dwarvish keyboard features the Doors of Durin.

Options for every The Lord of the Rings fan. Whether you're fluent in Dwarvish and Elvish or trying to brush up on your Middle-earth language skills, both keyboards feature the training version of the keycaps which include traditional English characters. Hardware worthy for the fellowship.

Designed with premium materials for an enthusiast-level build, The Lord of the Rings keyboards ship with the MT3 The Lord of the Rings keycaps, Holy Panda X switches and Drop Phantom Stabilizers. The keyboards' bases are custom versions of Drop's ENTR keyboard that feature an aluminum build and the popular tenkeyless layout.