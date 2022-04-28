Edward Scissorhands Gets Adorable with New Good Smile Nendoroid

Good Smile Company has revealed their newest Nendoroid figure as the cult classic film Edward Scissorhands comes to life. The lead character Edward is front and center this time with an adorable and fantastic figure. Mr. Scissorhands will include three different face plates with a smiling, standard, and doubtful face. Good Smile Company has added quite a few accessories for this figure that will capture set fun Edward Scissorhands scenes like his cutout and finger kabobs. The fun does not end there as a hedge dinosaur sheet will also be included, and through the Good Smile Shop, you can get an exclusive ice sculpture sheet too.

This figure is loaded with detail, and I love everything about him. Good Smile did a great job with the accessories and display backdrop, allowing for a fun set of scenes to be captured. Edward is not necessarily a horror character, but I would love to start to see more of these adorable horror icons come to the world of Nendoroid. The GSC Online Exclusive Edition Edward Scissorhands Nendoroid will be priced at $81.99 and set for a February 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until June 8, 2022, so get your while you can.

"From the classic film "of Edward Scissorhands! He comes with three face plates, including a standard face, a smiling face and a doubtful face. Interchangeable parts for his scissor hands are included to display him with shish kebabs on his hands! Optional parts include his impressive cutout artwork from film and a dinosaur hedge background sheet. Be sure to add this adorable Nendoroid of Edward Scissorhands to your collection! A special GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP limited background sheet is included in the box."