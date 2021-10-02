Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark Figure Coming In 2022 Form NECA

Elvira finally gets her due. The Mistress of the Dark is getting her very own figure from NECA in early 2022. This is a long time coming; this is part of their 31 Nights of Fright, which will feature reveals every single day in October. What a way to kick it off. This will be made in their 8-inch scale clothed figure line. It will feature a cloth outfit, two swappable heads, including a winking face, a knife, a goblet, and a skull candle holder. Elvira will come in their standard clamshell packaging for this line and will run you around #37, depending on where you buy it. Check the figure out below.

Elvira Is Going To Fly Off Shelves

"Celebrating 40 years of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! The devilishly delightful Cassandra Peterson has played the part of Elvira for 40 years with grace, humor, and more than a little camp. NECA is proud to present this fiendishly fantastic figure for your horror collection. The 8" Elvira action figure is fully articulated and features tailored fabric clothing, plus plenty of accessories… alternate winking head, skull, chalice, figure stand, and her signature dagger, which slips into a loop on the belt."

Talk about long overdue. I do not know why this took so long, but this may be the biggest seller NECA puts out next year. Elvira is iconic, and seeing her get a figure like this that does her justice is excellent. Hopefully, NECA overproduces this thing because they might underestimate demand for it, and many are going to want this. And hey: maybe this means more horror hosts can get figures as well! Being from Cleveland, I can think of one or two deserving people…

Elvira is now up for preorder for release in the early part of 2022.