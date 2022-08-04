Embrace Horizon Forbidden West with the New Dark Horse Aloy Statue

Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring are two of the best games to hit next-gen consoles in 2022. Each game was massive with plenty of content to keep gamers occupied for plenty of weeks. Horizon: Forbidden West was the long-awaited sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, and boy did they deliver. It was incredible to see the world expand to a more native region with plenty of new characters and stories to explore. Aloy was a badass once again, and it was awesome to see her character expand and level up throughout the story. Dark Horse wants gamers to bring home their love for Aloy as they debut their newest statue. Standing at 10" tall, her default costume is beautifully sculpted with her bow and spear in hand. The detail of her armor and equipment is very well done, and it will be a great piece to display in any Horizon Forbidden West collection. The 1:8 Scale Aloy Statue from Dark Horse is priced at $100, and pre-orders are live here with a Q1 2023 release.

"Dark Horse and Guerrilla have teamed up to bring you the Aloy Statue! From the smash-hit game Horizon Forbidden West, our favorite machine hunter has traveled west to investigate a mysterious blight and continue her quest to save life on earth. Wielding her iconic hunter bow and spear, Aloy is at the ready to take on even the deadliest machine."

"With care and consideration put into even the finest details, you can feel the movement from the flow of her hair and clothing down to the impending strike of her spear. This detailed 1:8 scale PVC statue is sure to please fans of the acclaimed sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, and would make an amazing addition to any video game figure collection!"