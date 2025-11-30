Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Embrace the Cold as Hasbro Reissues the Star Wars Snowtrooper 4-Pack

Hasbro has seemingly unlocked a few of their previous Star Wars exclusives to Fan Channel sites including army builder packs

Features four highly detailed 3.75-inch scale Snowtrooper figures with premium articulation and deco.

Each set includes removable backpacks, four blasters, and two long blaster rifles for army building fun.

Inspired by The Empire Strikes Back, now available for preorder for $62.99 with a December 2025 release.

The Snowtrooper 4‑Pack is part of Hasbro's The Vintage Collection that was designed to celebrate the iconic cold‑weather stormtroopers first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Hasbro originally planned to release this set as a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive, and as expected, it sold out. However, nothing can keep the Empire down as Hasbro has reissued this Snowtrooper 4-Pack as a new Fan Channel release. Each figure is scaled at 3.75 inches and features a high level of detail and articulation, perfect for adding more ranks to your Imperial Army.

The Star Wars army builder set includes four Snowtroopers, each equipped with removable backpacks, four standard blaster rifles, and two heavy blaster rifles. The troopers feature accurate film-inspired deco, including cold-weather armor, specialized helmets, and their signature snow trooper kama as they prepare to take down the hidden Rebel Base on Hoth. If collectors missed their original release, they are in luck, as the reissue is now available through BBTS for $62.99, with a December 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper Troop Builder Pack

"Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear to protect them against cold. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection! Based on the iconic snowtroopers from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

Product Features

3.75-inch scale (9.53cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back film

Collector-grade quality with premium details

Figure features multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

4 Snowtrooper figures

4 Removable backpacks

4 Blaster rifles

2 Long blaster rifles

