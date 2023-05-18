Embrace the Dark Side with Darth Vader's New Mech Suit from LEGO LEGO is adding some interesting sets from a galaxy far, far away as iconic Star Wars characters are getting new mech suits

LEGO is embracing the power of the Dark Side with a brand new series of Star Wars sets. Similar to their Marvel Heroes line, it looks like heroes and villains from the world of Star Wars are getting some Mech upgrades. Beware the full power of the Dark Side as Darth Vader suits up with an incredible new 139 piece set. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this buildable mech features poseable hands, legs, arms, and feet and will have an opening minifigure cockpit. These LEGO Mech sets are very similar to the Marvel Comics Mech sets, which can be seen right here. A Darth Vader minifigure will be included along with his standard lightsaber as well as a larger lightsaber for his amped-up mech to weild. This set is something genuinely unique that Star Wars fans will have a blast ruling the galaxy with. The Darth Vader Star Wars Mech is priced at $15.99, set for an August 2023 release, and fans will be able to find it right here.

LEGO Debuts an Impressive, Most Impressive Darth Vader Set

"Introduce youngsters to the dark side of the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with this brick-built Darth Vader Mech (75368) for play and display. The posable mech has an opening cockpit for the Darth Vader LEGO minifigure, a clip for his lightsaber and gripping hands to hold a huge red lightsaber. This awesome buildable mech toy is part of a series of LEGO Star Wars mechs, which also includes the 75369 Boba Fett Mech and 75370 Stormtrooper Mech sets (sold separately)."