New LEGO Marvel Mechs Arrive for Thanos, Rocket, and The Hulk

LEGO is back with even more Marvel Comics Mech action with not one but three new sets. These little sets are packed with color, over the top action and reimagined robotic suits for iconic heroes and villains. The Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, and Thanos are all ready for some upgrades with these simple 100+ piece sets. Each mech comes in at roughly 4" tall and features its own unique design matching its hero or villain appearance. All three sets feature an articulated robot from articulated arms, legs, and even fingers along with an included Marvel LEGO mini-figure to fit inside. Hulk's mech is fueled by Gamma Power, Thanos gets a Mech Infinity Gauntlet, and Rocket gets a blaster that will pack a punch. All of these LEGO Marvel Super Heroes sets come in at $14.99 and are set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find pages live right here for Thanos, here for Hulk, and here for Rocket.

That's Some Incredible Hulk Mech Armor

"Kids place the Hulk LEGO minifigure into the opening cockpit of the mech, ready to take the giant fighting machine into its next mission. The jointed mech features movable arms, legs and fingers, allowing it to be positioned and posed for endless play-and-display possibilities. A 'stone' pillar helps inspire imaginative action. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

Rocket Raccoon Brings Some Heat to the Cosmos

"Fully jointed, Rocket Raccoon mech figure. The Rocket LEGO minifigure fits into the opening cockpit of the supersized Rocket mech. In one hand, the mech holds a huge, firing, 6-stud blaster. Movable arms, legs and fingers allow the mech to be positioned and posed for limitless play-and-display possibilities. There's also a smaller blaster for Rocket to use when he's not inside the mech. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

Find Balance with the Thanos Mech Armor

"Adjustable Thanos mech and minifigure. The Thanos LEGO minifigure fits neatly into the opening cockpit of the mech. Fully jointed arms, legs and fingers allow it to be positioned and posed for imaginative play-and-display possibilities. The character's famous double-sided sword, Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones are also included to ensure the adventures never end. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

