Emma Frost is Back as Hasbro Debuts New X-Men Marvel Legends Wave Hasbro has debuted a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures, including one of the most powerful telepaths around with Emma Frost

The White Queen is back at Hasbro as she joins the newest X-Men Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave. This is not the first or probably the last Emma Frost figure to join the line, but a necessary figure to help celebrate the 60th Anniversary of X-Men. Collectors are getting taken back in time to the era of the 2004 Astonishing X-Men team as Emma help lead the team. Stunning in an all-white suit, this powerful telepath is beautifully sculpted for this new release. She has a similar release compared to the Hellfire Club set we got a couple of years ago, but with an updated head and costume. No accessories besides some hands are included, which is sad. However, her sculpt is perfect for Astonishing X-Men collectors and will come in at $24.99. Emma Frost joins the rest of the X-Men for the Ch'od Build-A-Figure wave released in July 2023. Pre-orders are live and located right here, be sure to snag up Cyclops as well to help rebuild the Astonishing team.

Can the X-Men Truly Trust the Word of the White Queen?

"The former Hellfire Club White Queen must grapple with her teammates' misgivings about her joining the X-Men, as well as her own. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends X-Men figure is detailed to look like the Emma Frost character from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 2 accessories, and Build-A-Figure part

EMMA FROST ASTONISHES MARVEL LEGENDS: The former Hellfire Club White Queen must grapple with her teammates' misgivings about her joining the X-Men, as well as her own.

X-MAN OR WHITE QUEEN?: This Emma Frost action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Astonishing X-Men comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends figure comes with 2 accessories, including alternate hands and Build-A-Figure piece

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART (CH'OD): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece of the Starjammer Ch'od figure. Collect other Marvel Legends X-Men figures which include a piece or pieces to assemble the Build-A-Figure. (Additional figures each sold separately)