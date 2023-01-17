Enhance Your Iron Man Hall of Armor with threezero's Mark 7 DLX Figure Threezero is back with another Iron Man Hall of Armor release as the Mark 7 armor comes to life once again for this new 6” DLX release

Threezero is back and ready to help Marvel Studios fans enhance their growing Iron Man Hall of Armor collection. A new Marvel Studios DLX figure has arrived from threezero's DLX die-cast collection featuring the Mark 7 armor from The Avengers. Coming in at roughly 6.9″ tallTony Stark takes flight once again in a classic MCU suit with 48 points of articulation, die-cast elements, and plenty of accessories. Iron Man Mark 7 will come with a variety of swappable hands, interchangeable pieces, as well as a nice set of effects for flight or fight responses. Just like the other DLX Iron Man figures, the Mark 7 will feature LED elements in the head and Arc Reactor, making this figure truly stand out. include light-up LED effects in the eyes and ARC Reactor in its chest. Pre-orders will arrive on January 19, 2023, are priced at $99.00, and fans will be able to find them here when live.

Take Flight and Save the Day with Iron Man Mark 7

"threezero and Marvel Studios are pleased to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 7 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 7 suit exhibits the classic red and gold colors and with the multi-layer metallic coating process, accurately replicating the design of Tony Stark's heavily-armored suit as seen in Marvel Studios' The Avengers. DLX Iron Man Mark 7 is a fully-articulated collectible figure that stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the four flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. In addition to a set of wrist laser beam emitters with laser effects pieces and detachable arm missiles that can be connected onto both forearms, the shoulder and thigh armor plating on both sides of the figure can be augmented with missile-launchers. Additional accessories include six pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities!"

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9 inches (~17.5cm) tall

48 points of articulation

Four (4) foldable air flaps on the back

ACCESSORIES

Two (2) detachable arm missiles

Two (2) missile-launcher shoulder armor plates

Two (2) missile-launcher thigh armor plates

One (1) set of wrist laser beam emitters

Six (6) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of shooting hands One (1) pair of shooting hands to attach the effects One (1) pair of flight hands One (1) pair of laser beam fists

Three (3) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of shooting effects One (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet) One (1) pair for wrist laser beam emitters

One (1) DLX action stand