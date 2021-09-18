Enhance Your Travels and Toy Hunting Storage with Solo New York

It is that time of the year again where the holidays are approaching, and that means traveling is back on the menu. From planes, trains, and automobiles, getting home to loved ones and taking vacations is a necessary holiday event. Solo New York is here to help with this smooth transition to home, college and work with their incredible assortment of bags from duffle and totes, briefcases, and messenger bags. Our friends over at Solo New York sent us over not one but two of their sweet bags with the Re:Store Tote and the Thompson Briefcase, both of which are bag types that we have not checked out here on Bleeding Cool.

Kicking things off first is the Re:Store Tote that is made from recycled plastic bottles with all the stuffing, strings, and tags made with biodegradable material. This simple bag features a grey design, and we have filled it out with the only way we know how; collectibles. Bags are always necessary for work and travel, but they are a perfect companion for that toy hunt, protecting your valuable finds. The Solo New York Re:Store Tote fits two Funko Pops tall with room for extra goodies inside as well. Your tech is always easily protected with an 11" – 15.6" fully padded laptop compartment, two front zippers, and some interior pockets. With a comfortable fit, simple design, and amazing storage space, this bag fits all your collectible needs, from a PlayStation controller and Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures to Funko Pops and even loose action figures.

Up next, we are getting a little more fashionable with the incredible Solo New York Thompson Briefcase. The stylish bag features a fully padded 15.6" laptop compartment, front buckles, internal pockets, rear file pocket with magnetic snap closure, and a padded carry handle with a removable shoulder strap. For collectors who are on the move from work, this briefcase is perfect for your breaks or your after-work toy hunts with some nice storage for trading cards, books, loose figures, and even sealed collectibles. Since this Solo New York bag is a briefcase, there is plenty of storage with space to store a sealed Star Wars: The Black Series figure in the main area, comic books, and even a Vintage Collection figures in the front pockets. Loose Pops, Yu-Gi-Oh booster boxes, and your tech will easily be safe in this comfortable bag that collectors will enjoy.

Solo New York is an excellent company that provides travelers, workers, and collectors a huge variety of bags. I have used these bags myself for travel, vacation, and collecting, and they are perfect for conventions. The Re:Store Tote can be found right here for $64.99 and can be purchased today and now. The Thompson Briefcase is an elegant bag that is high quality and will make your toy collecting a breeze and can be found right here for $119.99. Be sure to check out some of the other bags offered by Solo New York to find what best fits your style.