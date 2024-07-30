Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: deadpool, iron studios, marvel, wolverine

Enter the Multiverse with Iron Studios New Deadpool Legacy Replica

Iron Studios has more impressive statues up their sleeve including a new Legacy Replica statue of the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool

Deadpool is back for a brand new adventure as he joins the Wolverine in a wild and chaotic multiversal adventure. This film is long overdue, and it is nice to finally see these two legendary Marvel Comics characters come together. Iron Studios has been bringing these two to life in impressive detail with some new 1/10 art scale statues. It looks like Iron Studios is not done with them, as two new Quarter Scale Legacy Replica statues are also on the way. Coming in at 22.8" tall, Deadpool is ready for action as he is sculpted in his new, more red Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine suit. Wade is displayed with his dual katanas on rocky terrain and will be released alongside a Quarter Scale Legacy Replica Wolverine statue. These statues are packed with detail and they will surely be one heck of a centerpiece for any Deadpool collection. Pre-orders are already live for a whopping $800 on Sideshow Collectibles and is set for a June 2025 release.

Iron Studios Reveals New Deadpool & Wolverine Legacy Replica

"Wade Wilson had incurable cancer, so he underwent treatment as a guinea pig in the Workshop program, an ultra-secret illegal research organization that experiments on humans to activate any dormant X-genes in their DNA and transform them into mutants. As a result, Wade gained a regenerative healing factor that neutralized his cancer but also left him with horrific burn-like scars all over his body."

"Wade took on the new identity of the vigilante known as Deadpool, acting as a mercenary and unpredictable anti-hero. Confronted by the Time Variance Authority, Wade Wilson is pulled from an apparently peaceful life for a mission. Wolverine is recovering when he crosses paths with Deadpool."

