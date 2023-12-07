Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Enter the Multiverse with McFarlane's DC Super Power Lord Superman

McFarlane Toys is back with more heroic additions for their retro DC Super Powers line including the power of Lord Superman

Get ready to step straight into the multiverse as McFarlane Toys delves into alternate realities with their DC Super Power line. While not released in the classic 80s toy line, McFarlane has been adding some modern designs for some of your beloved DC Comics characters. The newest release brings back The Justice Lord's storyline as the alternate reality Lord Superman is ready to control your collection. In this alternate reality, this version of Justice League is darker and does not hold back as they try to enforce law and order on their planet. Coming from the pages of Batman Beyond, Lord Superman features a black, white, and red suit and will have a fabric cape. He is packaged in a nice blister card with some slick artwork and a tribute to the old DC Super Powers line. Collectors will be able to bring home this evil version of the Man of Steel in January 2024 for $9.99.

Lord Superman Comes to Life with DC Super Powers

"The Justice Lords hail from an alternate universe where the Justice League decided to enforce law and order through any means necessary. Years ago, the Justice League defeated them, and Wonder Woman returned to their world with them to make sure they stayed in check. But something went wrong. Now, Wonder Woman is back in the world of Batman Beyond, and Superman and Bruce Wayne sense that she's hiding something. As Terry McGinnis takes a dangerous trip to the Justice Lords' world to find out Wonder Woman's secrets, and encounters a version of himself whose life took a very different path, the Justice Lords return to our Earth in search of Wonder Woman."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

LORD SUPERMAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

