Enter the Windmill Village Hut with New LEGO One Piece Set

Get ready to set sail and become the number one pirate with LEGO as they debut the arrival of One Piece from the Netflix series

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Windmill Village Hut set inspired by Netflix's One Piece live-action series.

The 299-piece set features iconic characters Luffy, Shanks, and Makino as minifigures.

Includes a buildable hut, toy boat, mini dock, accessories, and a Devil Fruit from the anime.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, this fun One Piece LEGO set launches in August 2025.

Windmill Village is the peaceful hometown of Monkey D. Luffy and is nestled in the East Blue. Known for its iconic windmill and quiet charm, this humble hut in this village is where Luffy's pirate dream was born. Inspired by the daring and carefree Red-Haired Shanks, this is the beginning of one of the world's legendary manga, anime, and recently turned Netflix live-action series. It is here where Luffy gains his treasured straw hat, and now LEGO is bringing it to life.

That is right, LEGO is bringing the world of One Piece to life with a new selection of themed sets. The Windmill Village Hut comes in at 299 pieces and features three mini figures with Luffy, Shanks, and Makino. The set features a buildable hut, toy boat, mini dock, and the mysterious Devil Fruit. Create the beginning of Luffy's story with this simple yet fun One Piece set from LEGO that is already up for pre-order. The Windmill Village Hut is priced at $29.99 and set to release in August 2025.

LEGO One Piece – Windmill Village Hut

"Kids with a passion for ONE PIECE, pirate toys or anime room decor can explore endless imaginative adventures with the Windmill Village Hut (75636) role-play toy for kids. With cool scenes, authentic accessories and iconic characters, this is the perfect anime toy for boys and girls aged 8 and up."

"Kids can remove the roof of the beachside store to access its fun-filled interior. Inside, they'll find accessories for running the store and entertaining customers. There's a 'Wanted' poster to attach to the wall, and space for additional 'Wanted' posters available in other LEGO® ONE PIECE models (sold separately). Outside, there's a pirate boat toy attached to the jetty by a chain. The set includes minifigures of Luffy, Shanks and Makino, 3 memorable characters from the Netflix show. Set contains 299 pieces."

