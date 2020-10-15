Eve Opens The Box – Giant-Sized Pokemon Funko POP Vinyls For Europe

Over a decade ago, my eldest daughter Eve Johnston opened a box on YouTube and it was a mini-sensation. Her refusal to read the DC Comics logo as anything other than "DG Comics", I am told, contributed to DC's decision to change their logo to something more readable. Today she is opening a box again, though this time she doesn't stand in it. But she does get to keep what's on the inside… Funko POP Pokemon! And massive ones too…

That's pure joy there. Here's the video.

Funko Europe has teamed up with The Pokémon Company International to launch its very first European collaboration. The Funko Europe x Pokémon collection has kicked off with two of the world's most popular Pokémon – Pikachu and Bulbasaur Pop Vinyl figures. And for my daughter, it was Bulbasaur for the win. More to come in 2021. he first collection of figures will consist of a Pikachu 4" Pop! Vinyl, a Pikachu 10" Pop! Vinyl, a Bulbasaur 4" Pop! Vinyl and a Bulbasaur 10" Pop! Vinyl.

Andy Oddie, Managing Director of Funko (EMEA) said, "One of the most exciting new opportunities for Funko this side of the Atlantic, we are beyond delighted to bring the Pokémon Pop! Vinyl line to life for our European fans. This is just the beginning, watch this space."

Mathieu Galante, Licensing Director at The Pokémon Company International (EMEA) added, "Both Pokémon and Funko are iconic pop culture brands and as such are thrilled that this collaboration will, for the first time, provide fans across Europe the opportunity to add a new dimension to their Pokémon experience."

The Pikachu and Bulbasaur Pop! Vinyl figures will be available to purchase from October from leading European retailers; Smyths Toys Superstores (UK & Ireland), Toys Center (Italy), Fnac (France), Müller (Germany), Salling Group – Bilka BR and Føtex (Nordics) and El Corte Inglés (Spain).

And for a blast from a past, here's the original Eve Opens The Box from ten years ago. My other daughter, Alice, declined to participate in this one, as she was too busy playing Roblox. Hey, where did all my hair go?