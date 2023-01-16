Exclusive 6" Professor Indiana Jones Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro New adventure awaits Indiana Jones fans as Hasbro has revealed a nice new assortment of upcoming figures from The Adventures Series

Adventures awaits as Hasbro continues its brand new 6" scale Indiana Jones Adventures Series line. This new set of figures has yet to arrive in stores or hands yet, but it is set for a Spring 2023 ship date. The first wave of figure was based aroudn Raiders of the Lost Ark and it even allowed adventures to build the Ark of the Covenant whne all the figrues were purchased. While we patiently wait for the second wave, Hasbro has unveiled a nice set of retailer exclusives. We recently saw Club Obi Wan Indy arrive as a Target Exclusive, and he can read about right here. It looks like Walmart is also entering into the world of Indiana Jones with their exclusive, Professor Jones!

Coming right out of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana returns as a professor once again. These figures are highly detailed and come packed with accessories to keep the Legacy of Indiana alive. This figure captures Professor Jones in all his academic glory with Crusader Shield and bone torch. This is a figure that is a perfect example of a retailer exclusive, and while it is another Indy figure, it'll be a fun new addition to any collection. Professor Indy will be a Walmart Exclusive; he is priced at $24.99, and is set for a Spring 2023 pre-order release. Fans can currently find all of Hasbro's new Indy line right here in the meantime!

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES PROFESSOR JONES – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/ Available: Available: Spring 2023). The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES PROFESSOR JONES 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable wrapped Grail Diary, torch, and shield accessories. Available at Walmart later this Spring."