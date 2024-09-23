Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Exclusive Batman with Bat-Glider Set Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the greater DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they are back to unveil even more Batman figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman figure with Bat-Glider from The Thirteenth Hour story.

Inspired by the Court of Owls saga, this exclusive set features a fabric cape and multiple accessories.

Amazon exclusive, priced at $39.99; includes flying bases, grapple gun, and Gotham City backdrop.

Highly detailed 7” figure with 22 articulation points, collectibles, and a biography art card.

The Court of Owls is a fairly new mythos to Batman, but has remained a prominent one going forward. This mysterious, powerful group has been secretly controlling Gotham for centuries. Filled with some of Gotham elites, they have used their wealth, influence, and army of deadly assassins called Talons to enforce their will. The Court has operated in the shadows for decades, shaping Gotham as they pleased while remaining hidden from public knowledge. Their reach and influence have made them one of Batman's most formidable foes and he takes to the skies to find them with McFarlane Toys.

Coming from The Thirteenth Hour story from DC Comics during the Court of Owls era, the Caped Crusader uses his Bat-Glider. McFarlane not only gives Batman fans with a new and impressive DC Multiverse figure with a fabric cape but the Bat-Glider! Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, this set comes its a grapple gun batarang, flying bases, glider, and a displayable backdrop of Gotham City. Stock is going in an out on Amazon but he is set for a Fall 2024 release and is priced at $39.99.

Batman with Bat-Glider (The Thirteenth Hour) Gold Label

"As Bruce digs deeper into the mystery of the recent owl murders, he soon finds himself face to face with shocking enemy-an enemy the Wayne family secretly been at war with for centuries. Be there for the first shots of the war for the soul of Gotham City."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include removable Bat-Glider, Batarang, grapple launcher, flight stand and environmental base with backdrop

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

