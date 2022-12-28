Experiment 626 Arrives for Beast Kingdom's New Disney Celebration

Beast Kingdom continues its celebration of 100 Years of Disney Animation with a brand new Master Craft statue. Arriving from space, Experiment 626 is back with a new collectible from the hit animated film Lilo and Stitch. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Stitch is beautifully sculpted, coming in 13.3" tall, featuring the alien with a frog. This Disney 100 Years of Wonder statue is hand-painted and shows the two on a sandy base. These Disney Master Craft statues are impressive collectible pieces for any fan and Beast Kingdom did some great work with Experiment 626. Beast Kingdom really seems to be the only one that is dropping celebratory 100 Years of Disney Animation collectibles, and with releases like this, I want to see more on the horizon. The MC-063 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Stitch With Frog statue is priced at $229.99. He is set to release in November 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Experiment 626 Shows His Lighter Side with Beast Kingdom

