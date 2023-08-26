Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Explore the Galaxy with Gentle Giant Ltd's Latest Star Wars Statues

It is that time of the month when new statues from Gentle Giant Ltd. have been revealed including new intergalactic Star Wars pieces

A Galaxy Far, Far Away awaits as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectibles from across the saga. Collectors will be traveling all over the saga with these delightful limited edition pieces with The Book of Boba Fett kicking things off. The infamous Bounty Hunter Cad Bane is back and in live-action with a new Star Wars Premier Collections statue. He will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and features his showdown pose on Tatooine. Up next is the one and only Red Leader from Star Wars: A New Hope, who led the attack on the Death Star. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Garven Dreis is faithfully captured in his X-Wing Pilot Outfit for this 1/6 base, honoring his legacy.

Last but not least is the Emperor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which measures 10" tall and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. The dark side of the force is strong with this piece, and he will be a great addition to your Dark Side collection. Each of these Star Wars beauties is set fora late November 2023 release; pre-orders are already arriving online and can also be secured at your Local Comic Book Store. Emperor Palpatine can be found here for $200, Cad Bane here for $200, and Red Leader for $130 here. Check out all three of these new releases below, and check out all of Gentle Giant's new releases here.

The Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane Premiere Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! One of the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters is now a realistic 1/7 scale statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Cad Bane peers out from beneath his wide-brimmed hat and takes aim with his blaster in this approximately 11-inch sculpture. Based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $200.00."

A New Hope Red Leader 1/6 Scale Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! One of the heroes of the Battle of Yavin, Garven Dreis led Red Squadron in the attack on the first Death Star. Though he was shot down by Darth Vader, he lives on as the newest 1/6 Scale Bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this highly-detailed, hand-painted mini-bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $130.00."

Return of the Jedi Emperor Palpatine Legends

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! This Sith Lord is a legend in the Star Wars universe, and now he's a Legend in 3D! This detailed scale portrait of the man behind the formation of the Empire and the destruction of the Jedi order measures approximately 10 inches tall and sits atop a Death Star-themed base. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $200.00."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!