Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator, safari

Explore the Savannah with the LEGO Creator Wild Safari Animal Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a trip to the Savannah with the Wild Animals Safari set

Forget about going on a safari; LEGO is here to help master builders build their very own with their latest LEGO Creator set. The savannah awaits with the Wild Safari Animals set that comes in at 780 pieces and has a 3-in-1 set. The set's first main set is an impressive 14.5" tall giraffe that is fully posable from articulated legs and a posable neck to a flamingo companion. The journey there on the safari does not end there as the next set is two posable gazelles featuring a mother with her calf. However, those gazelles better watch out for the mighty King the Jungle is also on the way with an articulated lion with a butterfly companion. Each of these Wild Safari Animals is nicely crafted, with the giraffe being one of the coolest parts of this LEGO Creator set. Collectors will be able to build their very own 3-in-1 Safari Animals in January 2024 for $64.99.

Wild Safari Animals Come to Life with LEGO

"Girls and boys aged 9+ can go on an amazing safari with this LEGO® Creator Wild Safari Animals (31150) toy building set. Kids can enjoy imaginative play with these animal toys, including a giraffe toy with posable legs, lo,ng neck, tail and ears, standing next to a small brick-built tree and a flamingo toy. All 3 models make for attractive display items once playtime is over. This LEGO set offers kids a world of play possibilities with 3 different animal toys to build using the same bricks. They can build a posable giraffe toy with a tree and a flamingo, rebuild it into 2 posable gazelle toys, a mother with her calf, plus 2 bushes, or turn it into a lion toy with a tree and a butterfly."

3 safari animals in 1 set including a lion toy – Girls and boys aged 9+ can build and rebuild 3 different models using the same bricks in this LEGO® Creator Wild Safari Animals 3in1 set

Safari animal playset with endless play options – Kids canenjoy fun stories with 3 different sets: a giraffe toy with a flamingo toy, 2 gazelle toys and a lion toy with a tree and a butterfly

Posable animal figures – The giraffe toy can move its legs, long neck, tail and ears, the 2 gazelle toys can move their legs, neck and ears, and the lion toy can move its legs, tail and paws

Display models – All 3 LEGO® animal models can stand alone to be displayed by kids on a shelf or bedside table after they have finished their safari role-play adventures

Nature gifts for kids – 3in1 toy provides a fun build-and-play experience for little builders and can be given as a creative birthday or holiday gift

Build and play – This 780-piece LEGO® building set features a buildable and posable giraffe toy standing over 14.5 in. (30 cm) high

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!