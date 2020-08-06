Final Fantasy Vivi Brings the Magic with Square Enix New Action Doll

The Black Mage Vivi Ornitier from the hit video game Final Fantasy IX is back. This time, Square Enix has supersized him to 12 inches tall and added him to their Action Doll series. Unlike most plush figures, Vivi has the ability to stand on his own and will feature movable joints. This will allow for a wide variety of poses, and he will include his magic staff. It does seem like he will have velcro on his hands, which will allow him to hold his staff with ease and help achieve other poses. Final Fantasy and Vivi fans will not want to miss out on this magical Action Doll and fill that last spot of their team's party.

The size of this collectible is pretty impressive, and the posable aspect will make him better than most plush collectibles. Vivi is ready for action, and this new figure is just what dedicated fans have been looking for. The Final Fantasy IX Vivi Ornitier 12-Inch Action Doll from Square Enix is priced at $69.99. He is expected to cast Blk Mag and assist the team once again in January 2021. Pre-order for this action doll is already live, and Final Fantasy fans can find him located here. If you need more FF collectible sin your life, then check don't miss out on the new Square Enix FFVII Remake figures that can fill that void.

"Vivi Ornitier from the video game Final Fantasy IX is joining the Action Doll series. With movable joints and the ability to stand on his own, be it on your desk or on a shelf! He can easily recreate iconic poses with a wide range of movement and expressiveness provided by all the small details, from the stitches in his hat, laces in his shirt to his staff."

Product Features

6.9 W x 5.5 D x 12.4 inches H (17.53 W x 13.97 D x 31.5cm H

Poseable Plush Doll

From Final Fantasy IX

Window box packaging