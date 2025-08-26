Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Finish Your Marvel Legends X-Factor Collection with Deluxe Strong Guy

Return to the world of comic book feats with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles, arriving Fall 2026

Article Summary Strong Guy, a key member of X-Factor, gets a new Deluxe Marvel Legends action figure from Hasbro.

Figure features a new costume, alternate head, three hands, barbell, and attachable weights.

Strong Guy’s mutant ability lets him absorb kinetic energy, but risks pain and body distortion.

Pre-orders are open at $39.99 with a Fall 2025 release, perfect for X-Factor and X-Men collectors.

Strong Guy, real name Guido Carosella, first appeared in The New Mutants #29 (July 1985), created by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz. His mutant ability allows him to absorb kinetic energy and convert it into muscle mass, giving him incredible strength, but with a catch. If he doesn't release the energy quickly, it can cause extreme pain or even bodily distortion. This condition permanently altered his appearance, giving him an oversized, cartoonish upper body. Guido officially joined the government-sponsored mutant team X-Factor in X-Factor #71 and even has his own Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends wave from Hasbro.

However, nothing can keep Strong Guy down as a Deluxe single Marvel Legends release of the figure is coming to life to add to your X-Factor collection. This figure is fully assembled in a new costume and ready for action for this deluxe release that comes with an alternate head, three alternate hands, a barbell, and two attachable weights. It is fun to see some of these Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure figures getting separate releases, and the slight modifications at least help keep the previous one rewarding. Pre-orders are already live for $39.99 at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends – X-Factor Strong Guy (Deluxe)

"Guido Carosella joins X-Factor, the government-sponsored mutant task force, as Strong Guy (because every super-group has a strong guy). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Strong Guy X-Factor figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Factor and X-Men comics. The action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 3 alternate hands, barbell, and 2 weights. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Strong Guy deadlifting and reimagine X-Factor and X-Men comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

