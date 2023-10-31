Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, the force awakens

Finn Returns to Hasbro with New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Figure

Hasbro has just revealed a brand new set of collectibles including some from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, including Finn (Starkiller Base).

The Finn (Starkiller Base) figure is set for a May 2024 release, priced at $16.99.

The figure includes character-inspired accessories, premium design and multiple points of articulation.

Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, FN-2187 will make a great addition to any fan’s collection.

The Force has Awakened and Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. Coming out of MCM London, some new reveals are here, and pre-orders are live, including the return to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. FN-2187 is back as FINN is ready to take on the First Order and join the Resistance to bring balance to the galaxy. Fans are returning to the Starkiller Base for a brand new update figure, giving the underdog of the Sequel Trilogy some new light. Finn is depicted in Poe's jacket with a blaster, sadly, no blue lightsaber is included, which is a bummer. The Force Awakens TVC Finn (Starkiller Base) is priced at $16.99, he is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Finn (Starkiller Base)

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this 3.75-inch-scale Finn (Starkiller Base) figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

Includes: Figure and accessory.

STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS: This Finn (Starkiller Base) 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens™– a great gift for Star Wars™ collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans can display this 3.75 inch scale action figure (9.5 cm) — featuring entertainment-accurate deco, realistic design, and multiple points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Finn (Starkiller Base) figure comes with a blaster accessory

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design, as well as a unique VC number for collectability

A HEROIC PATH: Committed to the cause of the Resistance, Finn fights alongside his closest friends to defeat the First Order — the evil regime he once served as a stormtrooper

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!