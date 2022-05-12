Flash and Black Adam Join McFarlane's DC Comics Page Punchers Line

The Flash and Black Adam are racing on in as they join McFarlane Toys' new DC Comics Page Punchers line. This new line will feature a 3" action figure as well as a comic book in a special clamshell packaging. We have already seen Batman and Superman Page Punchers are on the way, but now some other iconic heroes and villains are here. The Scarlet Speedster himself is racing on in with a reprint of the iconic and legendary Flashpoint comic! Flash features his costume from the comic, and with Flash hitting theaters now in 2023, it is time to catch up on this important DC Comics story.

The fun does not end there, as it also looks like Black Adam is making an electrifying appearance for the DC Comics Page Punchers line. To make it even better, this anti-hero will come with a reprint of the pretty pricey Endless Winer: Black Adam Special 1 comic featuring the Variant Cover by Bosslogic. This is the Page Puncher you want, and this just shows that McFarlane Toys knows what they are doing with this line. I love comics just as much as I love toys, so it is awesome to combine more. Fingers crossed for some more it comics making their return and some fun villains and heroes figures bundles with each. Both DC Comics Page Punchers from McFarlane Toys are pieced at only $9.99 each, and pre-orders are live here for Flash, here for Black Adam, and they are set to release in July 2022.

"The Flash 3″ Figure with Comic (Page Punchers) – In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

The Flash is based on his look from the iconic Flashpoint Comic

Comes packaged in a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!

"Black Adam 3″ Figure with Comic (Page Punchers) – Centuries ago, the same wizard that granted Billy Batson the powers of Shazam!, bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as Black Adam! Black Adam has the same magical abilities as his Super Hero nemesis, Shazam!, but Adam's powers come from the Egyptian gods. Shu grants him stamina; Heru, speed; Amon, strength; Zehuti, wisdom; Aton, power; and Mehen, courage. Black Adam can also fly and is virtually invincible."

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Black Adam is based on his look from the Endless Winter Comics

Comes packaged in a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!