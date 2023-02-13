Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like Superman from a different timeline

The Flashpoint Universe lives on as McFarlane Toys takes DC Comics fans back with their latest retailer exclusive Build-A-Figure wave. Releasing as the newest Target Exclusive set of DC Multiverse figures, Project Superman has arrived. Superman will now join Flashpoint Aquaman in the wave of four figures with the ability to build Flashpoint Cyborg. This weakened Krypton has been held captive for years and is not on the street he should be. As war rages on between Atlantis and Themyscira, Flash and the last heroes of Earth could use Superman on their side right about now. McFarlane captures the non-buff hero nicely with a slick Project suit and a new head sculpt. Supes can be found right here for $24.99 with an April 2023 release. Be on the lookout for Aquaman in Target Stores now, as well as the rest of the wave arriving throughout the year.

Project Superman Comes to Life with McFarlane Toys

"Subject One spent most of his life being experimented on both physically and psychologically. But when he gets a chance to escape, will he take it if it means destroying everything and everyone around him? A chance meeting with a young future reporter might hold the key to his decision. Frightened, scared, and out in the world for the first time, Subject One must learn what it means to go from man to Superman!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

The figure includes pieces that when combined with the rest of the Flashpoint Build-a line will assemble Cyborg

Project Superman comes with Cyborg build-a figure arms and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures