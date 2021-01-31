Fortnite and G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes Figure Arrives From Hasbro

Two universes are colliding as the hit battle royale video game Fortnite is getting a new contender from the world of G.I. Joe. That is right, the hit assassin Snake Eyes is joining the fight with an upcoming official addition to the game. To celebrate this collaboration, Hasbro has announced their new collaboration figure with the Fortnite G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition. The figure seems similar to Hasbro's G.I. Joe: Classified Series with a new paint deco and some fun Fortnite accessories. G.I. Joe fans will be getting some Fortnite-inspired weapons with their Snake Eyes with a Harpoon Launcher, Boogie Bomb, Grenade, Clinger, Chiller Grenade, Submachine weapon, and rare Mythic Shockwave Launcher. Snake Eyes will also be getting his usual equipment with his Morning Light katana with sheath and ninja star. Back Bling and Boogie Bomb accessory will also be included as this iconic G.I. Joe tries to hit first place in Fortnite.

I am honestly shocked that Fortnite is still as popular as it is. I do know that it is an excellent outreach to kids and one of the best ways to get them interested in iconic franchises like Predator, Terminator, The Mandalorian, and much more. With the upcoming Snake Eyes film, this legendary Joe is a must-have for this game, and this figure is a great way to show your love for it. Packed with a new deco and Fortnite accessories, this is one figure fans will not want to sleep on. The Fortnite G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition is priced at $39.99. He is expected to release in January 2022, so fast have some time to wait, but pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Snake Eyes is a total mystery, but when it comes to G.I. Joe operations, he's the best there is. Now the mysterious ninja-commando drops off the Battle Bus and joins the Battle Royale in a Fortnite x G.I. Joe mash-up! This special release Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition figure is highly poseable with multiple points of articulation and comes with iconic weapon accessories inspired by those used by the classic character and seen in the Fortnite Universe. Perfect for G.I. Joe and Fortnite collectors alike, this figure features premium deco and detail inspired by the worlds of G.I. Joe and Fortnite."

Includes: Snake Eyes figure, 1 alt hand, and 10 weapon accessories

Special release Fortnite G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition figure

Premium collectible made with the same quality fans have come to expect from G.I. Joe Classified Series.

Highly detailed deco inspired by the character's in-game appearance

This is the first time a Snake Eyes figure has been released with the iconic G.I. Joe logo on the shoulders

Highly posable 6-inch figure with over 20 points of articulation

Detailed Fortnite-inspired weapon accessories, including Harpoon Launcher, Boogie Bomb, Grenade, Clinger, Chiller Grenade, as well as the Submachine weapon and Mythic Shockwave Launcher accessories featuring the Weathered Black Wrap deco as seen in-game

Includes signature katana, Morning Light, and sheath accessories inspired by the G.I. Joe universe

Attach katana and sheath accessories to pose out the figure wearing his Back Bling and holding his Harvesting Tool as seen in-game

Comes with Boogie Bomb bandolier accessory that attaches around the figure's chest and a swappable alt hand holding a ninja throwing star