Fortnite Tomato Head Gets His Own Nendoroid from Good Smile

Fortnite was a very popular game at one point and some of their original design is still quite popular. The Tomato Head is back and ready to win with the newest Nendoroid from Good Smile Company. The figure is coming fully articulated and highly detailed as it was pulled right out of the game. He will come with two accessories with his iconic Axeroni pickaxe and a rocket launcher. Fortnite Tomato Head will also get one back bling to make sure he wins the battle royale in style.

The original design from Fortnite is always fun to see and Good Smile Company does excellent with their designs. Fans of the series will want to add this winner to their gaming collection. The Fortnite Tomato Head Suit Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $59.99. He is set to release in April 2021, pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the Fortnite figures coming out soon like the Raven and Cuddle Team Leader outfits.

"Fresh from the oven! From the popular game Fortnite comes a Nendoroid inspired by the Tomato Head outfit! The figure is fully articulated so you create your own action-packed scenes! Tomato Head is ready to get a slice of the action with the Axeroni pickaxe and rocket launcher. Be sure to add Tomato Head to your collection, along with the other Nendoroids in the Fortnite series!"

Set Contents:

Tomato Head part x1

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Hand Parts x3

Right Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Left Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Special Delivery Back Bling

Axeroni Pickaxe

Rocket Launcher