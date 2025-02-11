Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Four Horsemen Summons the Haunted Blue Ghost of Christmas Past

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

The Ghost of Christmas Past gets a Haunted Blue makeover in the Figura Obscura line.

This variant includes swappable heads, hands, and Christmas Carol-themed accessories.

Pre-orders start February 14, 2025, at shared retailers for $69.99.

Four Horsemen has been revealing their new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with returning figures that will be offered sculpted to shared retailers. This whole wave brings back popular figures with new variant designs, allowing fans to get them once again while supporting dedicated retailers. The Ghost of Christmas Past is a key figure in Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol. This spirit is one of three that visits Ebenezer Scrooge to show him memories of his past, moments of joy, regret, and lost opportunities. Described as a glowing, androgynous figure with an ever-shifting form, the ghost represents nostalgia and the passage of time. Four Horsemen Studios has captured their version of this paranormal being with their Figura Obscura line, and she has returned.

The Ghost of Christmas Past returns with a new Haunted Blue variant, adding a more ghostly presence to her design. She will feature three swappable heads, a variety of hands, an extra set of attachable arms, and a few Christmas Carol-themed accessories. This Haunted Blue ghost can be anything from a scary bedtime story to an undead bride and so much more, making this a truly impressive release. Pair her with the Figura Obscura Jacob Marley repaint for even more ghostly fun. Pre-orders arrive on February 14, 2025, at shared retailers that sell Mythic Legions for $69.99.

"The next figure to be revealed for the upcoming "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" is a new version of our latest Figura release – the Ghost of Christmas Past! Similar to last year's Jacob Marley repaint, this new version of the Ghost of Christmas Past is presented in a "Haunted Blue" color scheme to work alongside old Marley! The figure is painted in the same blue tones as that retailer-edition Marley while her accessories have changed from gold to silver."

"Her dress is also now blue with a white sash, and the end result of these changes is a bold new take on this character from the Dickens' classic! Of course, with the alternate heads and display options, she can also be used in other ways – perhaps as an ice witch or a haunted, undead bride! There are lots of ways this new Figura Obscura: "Haunted Blue" Ghost of Christmas Past can be used in your collection!"

