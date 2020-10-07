Waxwork Records Introduces Spinatures Line, Frankenstein Up For Order

Waxwork Records is getting into the collectibles game, and in their signature style, it is unique and awesome. Check out Spinatures, a new line of 3.75-inch figures made to spin on your record player. To celebrate the kick-off of the line, the first figure is available to order today: Frankenstein. Featuring an awesome sculpt of the monster, he will sit on top of your player and spin along to your favorite vinyl. What a neat idea for a figure line. It looks geared toward horror to start as well, seven more figures have been teased besides Frankenstein, and from the silhouettes it is not hard to figure out who some of them are. Check out the figure trailer below, along with some pictures.

Frankenstein Is A Perfect First Figure

"It's Alive! The Universal Monsters Frankenstein Spinature™ from Waxwork is here! Be your own mad scientist, and command your horrid creation to spin along with your spookiest records. But, don't forget, this monster possesses a murderer's brain! Buyer beware! Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters FRANKENSTEIN Spinature. From the 1931 classic horror film, Frankenstein's monster comes packaged in a double window collector's box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin. Collectible stands approximately 3.75" tall."

Look, I am up for any excuse to buy Universal Monsters merch, and this is such a unique collectible that I will be all over these. They will make a cool piece for Halloween displays too, as it can spin on your turntable and add a little horror flair where you might not have had any. Frankenstein is the most recognizable monster, so it is only fitting that the line starts with him. You can order this piece right now here. Place your bets on who the rest are. Finger crossed for Michael Myers.