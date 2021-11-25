Funimation Reveals 2021 Cyber Monday Sales Deals

Funimation has Cyber Monday deals just like everybody else. Highlights include figures from the popular anime franchises Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Naruto, and more. Additionally, all Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba products will be 20% off!

Fans who have Premium Plus and Premium Plus Ultra subscriptions to Funimation will also gain access to the following offers:

Naruto – Nyanto! Bundle

Ultra Tokyo Connection

Holiday Price: $65.00

SRP: $139.99

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Naruto Uzumaki, Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sasuke Uchiha, Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sakura Haruno and Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Kakashi Hatake. We've herded the skilled neko ninja from Team 7 together, including Kakashi Sensei. Recruit these 4-inch shinobi figures to protect your village. Best part? They work for cheap—just tuna and yarn.

(In case you were wondering, "nyan" is the sound that cats make in Japan in place of "meow" in the West.)

The clowder includes:

Kakashi Hatake Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

Naruto Uzumaki Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

Sakura Haruno Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

Sasuke Uchiha Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Zenitsu Agatsuma Q Posket Figure

Holiday Price: $21.59

SRP: $26.99

Description: Despite some trepidation, Zenitsu has earned his place in the Corps. Welcomed into the BANPRESTO's Q posket series standing close to 6 inches tall, this figure features him in his regular color scheme haori and comes with a stand.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Inosuke Hashibira FiGPiN

Holiday Price: $11.99

SRP: $14.99

Description: Boar-headed and brash, there are not many Demon Slayers quite like Inosuke Hashibira. Raised by boars, the Beast Breathing Demon Slayer makes his entrance known with his two blades and no shirt.

For more products, this holiday season from Funimation, visit their shop.