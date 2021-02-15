Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) would have almost been upon us, but it was shuffled off to December 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans were starting to get curious if Funko would delay their ECCC reveals to December or keep the tradition going. Last night, Funko gave us our answer as they unveiled three teasers of upcoming ECCC Pop Exclusives. These teasers only confirm that the company will have another Virtual Con much as we saw throughout 2020. I am sure we will start to see an official announcement soon, as well as a nice variety of Emerald City exclusive Pops. So far, we have received three known Pops that will be hitting the convention, which can be seen below.

Some of these designs are quite easy to uncover, and we want to share our guesses with you. None of these Pop is actually confirmed until Funko makes the official reveal for ECCC. Up first, we are looking at what seems to be a Funko Soda set for Scott Pilgrim with Matthew Patel and Demon Chick. Funko already released a two-pack Pop set of these for San Diego Comic Con 2018, and that design still stands. We then get a very interesting blue forehead, which makes you originally think handsome Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case, but it does seem to be the Caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland. We imagine this will be for Disney's 70th Anniversary of the animated film, and we can not wait to see the full reveal.

As you see above, our last guess for the Funko Pop ECCC teaser is Nejiro Hado from My Hero Academia. There is always at least one big anime Pop reveal at each convention, and this is it. A member of UA High's Big 3, her hair color and style are quite unique, so an easy guess can be made here. The real question will be in a UA High uniform like the Mirio Pop, or will she be in her Nejiro-Chan Hero Costume. Either way, we know this Pop will be a hot collectible this year like most My Hero Academia releases. We should get more info on the Emerald City Comic Con Virtual Con from Funko soon; let's just hope NYCC lightning doesn't strike twice.