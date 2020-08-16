Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man (2008)

San Diego Comic Con 2020 blessed Funko Fans with a new Pop from the superhero movie that started it all, Iron Man. This is technically the first Funko Pop to wear the Iron Man films logo and it features the legendary Stan Lee in his cameo appearance. With this new release, we wanted to take a look down collectibles lane and revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the eyes of Funko. With most of the films at least having at least one Funko Pop there is no better place to start than the with the movie that started it all.

Funko did not unveil its Funko Force 2.0 line until San Diego Comic Con 2010. It was not until 2018 where we got our first Iron Man Pop for Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years. The classic Iron Man Mark I Armor was released as a San Diego Comic Con Exclusive. Before this Pop, the first Pop appearance we had was from The Avengers. This Pop was beautifully designed and it captures that first set of armor very well. I don't think we would have got something this intricate back in 2008 when the film first came out. However, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe being as big as it is, I am surprised Funko hasn't revisited the film. With the packaging for the new Stan Lee Pop recently released, the idea for a return is ripe for the taking.

There are many characters from the first Iron Man film that still need their own Pop Vinyl. Up first would be the beautiful Pepper Potts who still don't have one for any of her appearances. Other people like Obadiah Stand, Ho Yinsen, and James Rhodes all play major parts in the movie and would be a great first wave of Funko Pops. There is of course there could be different Tony Stark's and Iron Man suits Pops as well. I would love to have Funko go back and make new collectible for some of these movies. As a collector and a dedicated Marvel fan, this would be a great way to see since no one else has done it before. If anyone could pull it off it would be Funko and they would easily have my money.