Funko Takes Us to Candy Land with New Wave of Pop Vinyls

Funko continues to enhance its growing Retro Toys Pop line with another amazing reveal. The iconic 1984 board game from Hasbro, Candy Land, is back in Pop form. Since the board game debut in 1984, there have been many different versions of the classic game, but Funko decided to stay original with some of the classic Candy Land characters. There are five Funko Pops in total coming from the hit game board, and starting things up first is one of the layer pieces. These gingerbread styled game pieces are back and better than ever, with their new pop-ified versions capturing the magic once again. We then move up the game board as we hit the Peppermint Forest and meet the candy cane woodcutter known as Mr. Mint. This peppermint themed character will take your breath away once he is in your collection with his beautiful peppermint design. We continue playing Candy Land and take the shortcut through the Gumdrop Pass and meet Jolly. This gumdrop themed monster is back and as adorable as ever with his very own Funko Pop. Our adventure continues past the Peanut Brittle House, through the Lollipop Woods, and now things get a little chilly as we meet Queen Frostine. Collectors can brace the Ice Cream Sea as Queen Frostine returns with all her icy glory once again. Funko ends are Candy Land journey as we reach Candy Castle and meet the king himself, King Kandy. Packing quite a sweet treat, this king will definitely add sugar rush to your growing Retro Toys Pop collection.

Having Funko expanding their Retro Toys Pop collection to board game icons is something truly unique. Playing these iconic games as a kid and now seeing these characters come to life is truly something special. Whether you're collecting these for your collection or if you want to really enhance your Candy Land experience, then these are the Funko Pops for you. They are all set to release in February 2021 and are all coming as commons. Pre-orders are already live for each, and they can be found located here. Show your love for the hit Hasbro board game with these delectable and truly sweet treat from Funko.