Funko Reveals Batman #1 (1940) Comic Cover Pop Album Display

One of Funko's newest products has been their Pop Album Covers, and they have not really taken off yet. Everything started with a Notorious B.I.G. Ready to Die album that brought the legendary album to life in glorious Pop form. Since then, Funko has expanded the albums to more than just music with iconic comic book and video game covers. One of the biggest they have reveals was their first comic book cover with Action Comics #1 showcasing Superman standing proud infant go his 1st appearance comic. Funko has now revealed a new comic book cover Pop as the 1940s Batman #1 comes to life, showcasing this classic version of Batman once again.

The Pop will come in an enlarged case that can be displayed on a shelf or hung up on a wall. I do not believe the Pop can be removed and is more classified under art rather than vinyl figure. These Pops are not much more expensive than the standard with a $14.99 price tag, and this Batman is set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are live on a variety of retailer locations like here, so be sure to get the Dark Knight to go with your Man of Steel.

"Batman really "pops" in this amazing Batman #1 Pop! Comic Cover Figure from Funko. This is not your ordinary Pop! Vinyl figure. Oh no. This is a special Pop! that features the perennially popular superhero as he appeared in Batman #1, along with a cool backdrop displaying that iconic comic book cover and a hard protector case to keep him in top form! It's a terrific centerpiece for any comic book collection or the desk of any fan of the Caped Crusader / Dark Knight. The Batman mini-figure stands about 3 3/4-inches tall, while the case measures approximately 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches."

"Created by famed artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger, Batman made his debut on March 30, 1939, in the 27th issue of Detective Comics. But it wasn't until 1940 that he scored his own spin-off publication, Batman."