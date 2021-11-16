Funko Reveals Silly Comic-Con Special Edition Cube of Deciding Process

With the cancelation of Comic-Con back in July, the major event has been moved to a November time slot giving us Comic-Con Special Edition. Many companies are still not planning on attending the event, but some are like Funko, and they are giving fans who plan on attending a better idea of what to expect. Like most events, there are some exclusive Pop Vinyls releasing for the event with three new SDCC Toucans and some special Pop! Asia Exclusives. However, that is not the biggest news to come out for Funko's SDCC Booth, but how they will be distributing the exclusives with a thing called the Cube of Deciding. This Cube is a new process that will randomly select on-site collectors with a wristband and timeslot to purchase some of these collectibles.

This is no joke but an actual thing that Funko will be using at Comic Con Special Edition to see who will be lucky enough to get an exclusive Pop. As if their Lottery System wasn't already a joke, collectors will now have to buy tickets for the event just to wait in line to be judged by a cube. While the Cube of Deciding is a nice party trick or a fun way for Funatics to win a special prize, it is a silly way to have collectors to be chosen for the buying exclusives. It seems that Funko is focusing more on gimmicks and the events rather than the collectors themselves lately, making third-party sellers way easier to buy from that jumping through hoops for Funko. Fans can read the official announcement below and buy your Comic-Con Special Edition Badge for the event here if you want to test your fate in person.

"Comic-Con Special Edition will feature some amazing exhibitor exclusives! The always popular Funko exhibitor exclusives will be available only through our new on-site wristbanding process. In the Exhibit Hall, will have designated tables where wristbands will be randomly distributed by Comic-Con Special Edition staff using our new Cubes of Deciding. If the Cube is generous, the participating attendee will receive a randomly selected timeslot so that they can purchase exclusive merchandise from that exhibitor. If not, then the attendee can get back in line as many times as they like until they are selected or we run out of wristbands."

"If you aren't selected, you can come back the next day and try again! The lines for the wristband giveaways are located in Hall A. The Cubes of Deciding will open and wristband distribution will begin when the Exhibit Hall opens each morning, Friday through Sunday. There is no need to hurry (remember there is no running in the hall) since the timeslots will be distributed in a random order. We suggest you to line up in front of of Lobby A (on the walkway outside the glass entry doors) in the morning to participate in the random selection process. You must have completed your COVID verification and picked up your badge prior to lining up outside of Lobby A."

If you are selected to purchase an exhibitor exclusive, please remember:

You cannot line up to purchase the product prior to your timeslot

Timeslots do not guarantee product availability

Timeslots are non-transferable