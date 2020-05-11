Funko Announces New Stan Lee MCU Cameo Pop

Funko has announced another Stan Lee Pop depicting one of his iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos. From the movie Thor: Ragnarok Barber Stan Lee makes getting his Pop debut. This will make the 5th cameo to become is very own vinyl figure. We have already seen them covering some of the Marvel Cinematic films with Captain America, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. These molds and this line of figures are truly unique and it keeps the memory of the iconic Stan Lee alive. The Funko Pop is highly detailed and definitely pops with color. Whether you're a dedicated fan to Thor: Ragnarok or want to build your own Stan Lee Pop Collection this will be a collection for you.

This Funko Pop is a perfect addition to the growing Stan Lee cameo collection. I hope we can continue to see more of his cameos through his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Pop will not be exclusive and will be priced between $8.99- 12.50 depending on where you find him at. Stan Lee is expected to be released in July 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them here.

"The all-new Marvel: Thor: Ragnarok Funko Pop! Vinyl's are here! Stan Lee is here to join your collection! "Now don't you move…My hands aren't as steady as they used to be." Stan Lee. While Thor is trapped and unable to escape Stan has his mind on other things, most prominently giving the God of Thunder a new hairstyle with his cool-looking take on a set of clippers. This awesome Pop! Referencing the late and great Stan Lee's cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok is an amazing continuation of the Stan Lee collection and perfect for any Marvel or Funko fan! Figure measures about 3 3/4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box, please note images shown are artwork and final product produced may vary."