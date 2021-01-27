Funko Fair TV Reveals – Bewitched, Frasier, and Happy Days

Funko is taking us down sit-com memory lane with their newest Funko Fair television reveals. We have already seen some amazing reveals throughout the day like G.I. Joe, The Umbrella Academy, and The Office. Funko is taking us back to help re-watch some hit sit-coms as they continue their reveals this time. Starting things off first is a trip back to 1964 with the fantasy series Bewitched. Both Samantha Stevens and Endora are back, but they are getting a little animated touch this time. The cool thing about these Pops is that it seems to be designed after the show's animated credits, which were created by Hanna-Barbara. Both Bewitched Pops is set to release in April 2021 and will make an excellent addition to both animation and sit-com fans.

Funko's next stop is 1974, as the Happy Days cast is back once again in glorious Pop form. There will be 5 Pops in total released in this wave, with almost the entire cast getting collectibles with Arnold, Chachi, Joanie, Richie, and of course Fonzie. Each of these designs is very well done as it captures their styled and brings back some iconic characters from television history. Each of these Pops is set to release in June 2021, so make sure you get your order in to bring the Happy Days home. We end this set of reveals in 1993, as Funko unveils three Pops for the hit series Frasier. While the entire cast is not being released, the entire Crane family is with Frasier, Niles, and Martin with his dog Eddie. Each Pop design captures thesis-come character quite nicely and will be a great collectible for any fan of the series. Each of the Frasier Pops is set to release in June 2021, and fans can find them located here as well as the Bewitched and Happy Days Pop for pre-order. Stay tuned as one more Funko Fair television reveal is right around the corner.