Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:

BTS Dynamite Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Suga BTS Dynamite 7 Pop Bundle (Walmart Exclusive)



Pearl Jam 5- Pack Bundle Mike McCready , Jeff Ament , Eddie Vedder , Matt Cameron , and Stone Gossard



Johnathan Davis

TLC Chili T-Boz Left-Eye

Iron Maiden Eddie Somewhere in Time Eddie Stranger in a Strange Land (Chase Variant) Eddie Seventh Son of Seventh Son



Jimi Hendrix Experience Jimi Hendrix Live in Maui Jimi Hendrix Stockholm Concerts 1967 (Funko Shop Exclusive) Jimi Hendrix Stockholm Concerts 1967 – Black Light Variant (Funko Shop Exclusive)



Elvis Presley Pure Gold Pop Album



Some of these Pops are pretty amazing and of these reveals my three favorites are Iron Maiden, Elvis, and Jimi Hendrix. Iron Maiden's mascot, Eddie, is back with some new and awesome album artwork as well as a Chase variant. The Chase is even from a different album, so Iron Maiden fans will want to Run to the Hills to get these Pops. The Pop Albums have always been fantastic to see, and as a big Elvis fan, I am ecstatic to see him get his own Pop Album, and I hope more will come like my personal favorite G.I. Blues. Last but not least, how can we not talk about the Black Light Jimi Hendrix that is set to be a Funko Shop Exclusive. All Black Light Pops has been a hit, and it's cool to see Funko expand it outside of comic book heroes. I do feel like not releasing the Black Light with a purple color was a missed opportunity giving fans that desirable Purple Haze they need. Each of the common Pops is up for pre-order right here, with each set to releasing between September – November 2021, and be on the lookout for the upcoming retailer exclusives.