Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new collectible statues including the arrival of the ultimate team-up featuring Wolverine and the Rain Cajun

Article Summary Iron Studios launches new Gambit & Wolverine X-Men 97' Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue.

Statue features iconic scene from the new X-Men 97' series with stunning cel shading and dynamic poses.

Pre-orders for the 11.5” tall statue are live for $269.99, set to arrive in Q2 2025.

The collectible captures beloved mutant duo's battle, adding flair to any Marvel fan's collection.

X-Men 97' has come and gone, and Marvel fans are already craving more, as that first season was uncanny! It is not often that a revived series can almost outshine its previous show, but Marvel Studios did just that. Continuing from the adventures of X-Men: The Animated Series, your favorite mutants are back with a new enemy and a new animated style, but the same voice cast as the original. The first episode showed a chaotic scene with the return of some Sentinel and a sweet X-Men tag team as Gambit charges up Wolverine for an incredible attack.

Iron Studios has now immortalized this legendary move with a brand new X-Men 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 11.5" tall, Gambit is taking a ride on Wolverine and adding a little pepper in his set to take down those Sentinels once and for all. This statue is packed with character and will easily shine in any Marvel fan's growing collection. Pre-orders are already live for $269.99, they are set to arrive in Q2 2025 and pre-orders are already up on the Iron Online Store.

Gambit & Wolverine – X-Men 97

"Running across an arid terrain made of rocks, gravel, and pebbles, the relentless Canadian mutant hero with indestructible metal bones advances with outstretched arms and unsheathed claws against a threat, slicing the air with kinetic energy from his sharp blades. Leaning on his back, the famous explosive card player, holding his retractable Bōjutsu combat staff in his left hand, positions his body forward, ready to leap into combat."

"Allies in the mutant hero group, and partners on the battlefield in maneuvers trained in the legendary Danger Room of their headquarters at Xavier's Mansion, Iron Studios proudly presents the "Gambit & Wolverine – X-Men '97 – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10" statue, capturing the duo in a moment of action with innovative painting techniques and specific cel shading that makes these figures in the new collection appear as if they are stepping out of the TV screen."

