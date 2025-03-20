Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, lord of the rings

Gandalf the White and Shadowfax Arrive for Iron Studio Deluxe Statue

Witness the return of Gandalf the White as he arrives at Iron Studios riding in on Shadowfax for a new Deluxe 1:10 Scale Statue

Article Summary Experience Gandalf the White as he rides Shadowfax in a stunning 1:10 scale status by Iron Studios.

Marvel at the detail in this 16.4" tall collectible that captures the resurrected wizard in action.

Discover the transition of Gandalf from Grey to White, and his pivotal role in Middle-earth's battles.

Secure this iconic statue for $405, with payment plans available for Tolkien fans seeking perfect artistry.

Iron Studios is returning to Middle-earth with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue from The Lord of the Rings. Gandalf the White is the resurrected and more powerful form of Gandalf the Grey, one of Middle-earth's greatest wizards. After his fateful battle with the Balrog of Moria, in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf falls into darkness but is reborn. He was sent back by the higher powers to complete his mission to help free the realm and stop Sauron's return.

Unlike his previous self, Gandalf the White sheds his old, wandering persona and becomes a decisive leader, guiding our heroes and the people of Middle-earth to war against Sauron. Iron Studios is now bringing this resurrected wizard to life as he rides to save the day at the Battle of Helm's Deep. Relive the legendary moment from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers with this impressive 1/10 scale statue. Coming in at 16.4" tall, Gandalf is nicely captured riding Shadowfax with his new white robe and staff. Collectors can snag up this new statue right now from Iron Studios for a might $405, and payment plans are offered.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!