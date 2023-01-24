Gentle Giant Unveils 1,000 Piece G.I. Joe Profit Destro 1/2 Scale Bust Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectibles including the debut of a new G.I. Joe I Legends 3D Bust

G.I. Joe is more popular than ever in this new world, fueled by nostalgia and childhood memories. Hasbro really revived the series with their impressive Classified Series, giving fans new 6" scale figures. With the popular franchise back on top, more G.I. Joe collectibles have started to arrive at a variety of companies like Super7, Diamond Select Toys, and Gentle Giant Ltd. Gentle Giant has just unveiled a brand new and very limited statue the one and only Profit Director Destro! Cobra Commander's right hand is dripping in wealth this time with this impressive and highly detailed 1/2 scale statue. The CEO of M.A.R.S. is bringing in plenty of revenue this year, and Gentle Giant Ltd. is helping him show it off. Gold and scarlet colors are showcased here with Destro rocking his new bling and is displayed on a Cobra base. The G.I. Joe Destro (Profit Director) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces and is currently up for pre-order right here. Be sure to snag up some of the other G.I. Joe Legends in 3D busts as well with Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and the classic Destro.

All Hail Profit Destro with Diamond Select Toys

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Profits are up, and Destro is raking it in! The Cobra officer, who is also CEO of M.A.R.S., must be having a good year, because he's tricked out his outfit for 2023! This ½ scale, approximately 10-inch bust captures Destro in his Profit Director duds, with gold helmet and leopard-print collar. Plus, he also sports his famous medallion, all atop a pedestal designed after his wrist rockets! Limited to only 1000 pieces, this Legends in 3D bust comes in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"