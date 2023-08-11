Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Get Animated with the Transformers Missing Link C-02 Optimus Prime

The Leader of the Autobots has arrived from Hasbro with some new Transformers figures featuring new versions of the hero

You can not keep a good thing down, as Hasbro is back celebrating the 40th anniversary of Transformers. We have already seen a new Masterpiece Missing Link figure is on the way with C-01, but now it is time for C-02. The Leader of the Autobots is back as Optimus Prime, is back, and now featuring new animated designs. The C-02 Animation Edition brings back the classic Takara Tomy G1 designs but with some modified modern mechanics. Unlike the previous version, no trailer is included but will convert into his signature semi truck form. This Transformers figure will come with an Ion blaster, Matrix of Leadership, Energon Axe, and even a couple of secrets. Heat-sensitive stickers are also included giving collectors a nice flashback to simpler times. The Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link C-02 Optimus Prime: Animation Edition is priced at $69.99, set for a May 024 release, and pre-orders are located right here.

Transformers Missing Link C-02 Optimus: Animation Edition

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link C-02 Optimus Prime! Celebrate 40 years of Transformers toys with this figure, featuring classic toy design updated to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco! This action figure converts from robot to semi truck and comes with Ion blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, and secret film accessories. Place a finger over the heat-sensitive sticker on the figure to reveal a hidden design.'"

Includes Figure, 4 accessories, character card, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANNIVERSARY: This Missing Link C-02 Optimus Prime figure celebrates 40 years of Transformers robots by modifying the G1 Optimus Prime toy design to be fully poseable, with animation-accurate deco!

ENHANCED POSEABILITY: Optimus Prime action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

2 ICONIC MODES: Transformers Optimus Prime action figure converts between robot mode and semi truck mode

CLASSIC FEATURES & ACCESSORIES: Comes with Ion blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, and secret film accessories. Includes heat-sensitive sticker that reveals a hidden design

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Missing Link Optimus Prime premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language character card for the Optimus Prime figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!